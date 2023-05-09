Tuvia Smotrich, brother of the Minister of Finance and chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, today (Tuesday) sharply criticized the Otzma Yehudit party and Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who heads it, who announced that after the elimination of the senior Jihad in Gaza they will return to vote with the government.

"In the previous elections, I was very much against it, yet I also understood the opposing consideration and the magnitude of the time, but in the next elections I will probably not vote again for any party of which Ben-Gvir will be a part. It is true that I did not expect much, but I did expect at least a minimal level of responsibility for the state that would overcome self-aggrandizement . But he just can't help himself."