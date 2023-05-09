Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir participated in the security conference held at the VERT Hotel in Jerusalem.

"Tonight's operation happened after I talk about targeted assassinations and returning our power. We have shares in this operation but I'm not looking for credit. From here on I want an offensive initiative. The cabinet should not have been convened before this operation. I sit in discussions in front of people whose accomplishments are enormous, the head of the Shin Bet and the head of the Mossad, and I still allow myself to say that the State of Israel should strive for contact and defeat the enemy."

"As for Yoav Gallant, I give him a very good grade for this operation. This is what I am looking for in a defense minister and prime minister."