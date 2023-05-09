A department manager at the Ziv Medical Center was violently attacked by police officers who refused to allow him to come on duty.

The manager asked to go through one of the police checkpoints and reach the hospital, but the police officers stationed there refused to allow him to pass, contrary to the earlier agreements with the Israel Police, and even attacked and handcuffed him for no reason.

The director of the medical center Prof. Salman Zarqa sent a letter to the police commissioner demanding that an investigation be opened on the matter and to make sure that all the employees of the medical center can get to the hospital without interruption. "It cannot be that the performance of the police mission comes at the expense of my responsibility to the patients and providing a response to anyone in need".