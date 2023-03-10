Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich rejects the publication in Calcalist according to which the Director General of the Treasury is preventing a discussion of the economic consequences of the legal reform.

"What are the 'gatekeepers' worth if we don't control them Journalists are not worth a penny. Shame on you. Take your hands and keyboards off the dedicated public servants! Come to me with complaints. I run the office, and as an elected official I am the one who must give you an account," he said

"In essence, it's a dress code. I'm a big believer in open discourse and a variety of opinions and discussions in which everyone says everything. Everyone who works with me knows that. There is an open discourse in the office about everything and all opinions are heard with respect and genuine listening, and at the end there are my decisions. That's how It should work and so it will continue with God's help. That's what I did in the Ministry of Transport and that's what I'm doing now in the Ministry of Finance."