Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai commented on the removal of Tel Aviv District Commander Superintendent Ami Ashad and said that "this is a round of appointments that the Israel Police has been preparing for for a long time. As I already clarified yesterday, the timing of the decision was determined by the Minister of National Security alone."

"I would like to emphasize, the Israel Police is always subject to the law and the Attorney General. Following her directive, I will freeze the appointment until the end of the investigation, and the district commander will continue fulfilling his duties accordingly,'' Shabtai noted.