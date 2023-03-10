The weather today (Friday) will be generally clear. Temperatures will rise and will be normal for the season.

On Saturday it will be clear to partly cloudy. Easterly winds will still blow in the morning in the Golan Heights. There will be another rise in temperatures and it will be hotter than usual for the season.

Sunday will be partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will remain unchanged but it will remain warmer than usual for the season.

On Monday it will be partly cloudy with a drop in temperatures. A drizzle to light local rain is possible in the afternoon. There is a probability of local rain mainly in the north of the country.