Chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, Avigdor Liberman, criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu who chose to continue his visit to Rome despite the recent events in Israel.

"A very difficult night, a shocking attack in the heart of Tel Aviv, an explosive device on a bus, an attempted attack in Samaria, tens of thousands of citizens locked inside their homes in Beitar Illit for fear of a terrorist infiltration, the president warning that the legal reforms must be annulled. And Netanyahu? He's enjoying himself in Italy this weekend," Liberman wrote on his Twitter account.