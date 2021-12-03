ZOA: Ilhan Omar 'repeatedly dishes it out, but she can’t take it'

Remarking that Rep. Olhan Omar “repeatedly dishes it out, but she can’t take it,” the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) reiterated its call on Friday for the Minnesota congresswoman to be removed from all her committee assignments.

“It’s the height of irony and hypocrisy that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who routinely spews the most vicious, incendiary, dangerous, anti-Semitic and anti-American hate and blood libels, is now demanding that Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) should be removed from Boebert’s committee assignments due to Boebert’s intemperate remarks related to Ilhan Omar’s support for terrorists,” said ZOA President Morton Klein and ZOA Director of Special Projects Lize Berney.

ZOA was responding to Omar’s call last week for House leaders to take “appropriate action" against Boebert (R-CO) who she accused of using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Omar at the US Capitol.

Klein and Berney noted that “in fact, among many other things, Omar wrote to a Minnesota judge demanding reduced sentences for convicted Somali ISIS terrorists” and that “Omar also hypocritically claimed: ‘We cannot pretend that this hate speech from leading politicians doesn’t have real consequences.’ In fact, it is Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitic hate speech that has had real consequences, including the increase in anti-Semitism and violent attacks in the US.”

“Ironically, after Congresswoman Boebert said she was fine with getting on an elevator with Ilhan Omar because Omar was not wearing a backpack, Omar tweeted ‘Saying I am a suicide bomber is no laughing matter.’ Yet, Ilhan Omar is infamous for laughing and joking about Al Qaeda, Hezbollah and Al-Shabaab terrorists in a video interview,” they said. “Omar complained that Americans say the names ‘Al-Qaeda,’ ‘Al-Shabaab,’ and ‘Hezbollah’ as if those names were a bad thing, and blamed US ‘involvement in other people’s affairs’ for terrorism.”

Moreover, “When Boebert graciously called Omar to try to apologize and make peace, Omar rudely hanged up the phone and turned down Boebert’s offer to meet.”

They also denounced Omar for levelling “false accusations against the entire Republican party: For instance, on Nov. 30, 2021, Omar tweeted: ‘Trying to come up with the most bigoted ways to traffic Islamophobic tropes is the brand of the Republican party.’”

“As ZOA has long demanded, Ilhan Omar needs to be removed from all her committee assignments,” Klein and Berney said.

“To quote Omar’s own words, Omar’s bigotry has no place in Congress. Rep. Omar is a danger to America and its ally Israel; not Rep. Boebert.”

