Spy in defense minister's house denies spying for Iran

The house cleaner of Defense Minister Benny Gantz who was arrested for spying for Iran denied offering his services to Iranian agents.

At a digital court hearing at the Lod District Court, Omri Goren denied that the people he contacted were Iranian.

“Who says it was the Iranians? It was hackers on Telegram,” Goren said prior to the hearing in response to a question by a Channel 12 News reporter.

The hearing was postponed until January after the defense claimed that they had not been presented with all of the material in the case.

Goren is accused of using social media networks to reach out to an official associated with the Iranian regime, a member of the Black Shadow group, offering to assist him in various ways and explaining that he was able to do so due to his access to Defense Minister Gantz. Among the suggestions Goren allegedly made to his Iranian contact was that he could be provided with malware that he would introduce into Gantz’s personal computer.