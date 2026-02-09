An indictment has been filed in the Jerusalem District Court against two brothers, residents of the Jerusalem area in their 20s, for security offenses related to their connections with Iranian intelligence operatives. The prosecution has requested that the court order the detention of the two until the conclusion of legal proceedings against them.

According to the indictment, in the period leading up to their arrest, one of the defendants, with the help of the second defendant, was in contact with Iranian intelligence agents. Together, they passed on various security-related information, knowing that they were acting under the guidance of Iranian agents, in exchange for money.

The indictment accuses the defendants of committing offenses, including contact with a foreign agent, transferring information to the enemy, collaborating with others to transfer information to the enemy, and providing information to the enemy that could be to their benefit.