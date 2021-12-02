Defense Minister to fly to US for last-minute talks on 'security issues'

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) is expected to fly to the United States next week for an official visit.

During his visit, Gantz will meet US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, conducting a series of meetings centered on security issues.

He will remain in the US overnight on Wednesday.

Further details will be released in the coming days, Gantz's office said.

Last week, Gantz traveled to Morocco, meeting with top officials to discuss matters of regional security, as well as bilateral cooperation.