Outdoor menorah in Ukrainian city torn down by anti-Semites

A large outdoor menorah in Dnipro, a city in eastern Ukraine, was torn down by anti-Semitic vandals on the first night of Hanukkah.

Security footage released by police showed five young men toppling the giant menorah located in the main square of Dnipro, and also breaking the lights representing candles, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

Dnipro is a major Jewish population center in the country. It is the city where the Menorah Center is located, the world largest Jewish cultural facility. The Menorah Center features a hotel, a hostel, a gallery, a concert hall, a kosher restaurant, and a museum dedicated to Ukrainian Jewish history and the Holocaust.

Community leaders said that such incidents were not common and they had faith that the police would apprehend the vandals.

Police have opened an investigation. So far, there have been no arrests.