Shine A Light campaign illuminates dangers of anti-Semitism

Amid a widespread rise in anti-Semitism in North America, 60 American and Canadian Jewish and non-Jewish organizations and corporations have launched Shine A Light, a comprehensive initiative to illuminate the dangers of anti-Semitism through education, community partnerships, workplace engagement, advocacy, and media.

Running throughout the eight days of Hanukkah, Shine A Light ”will illuminate modern forms of anti-Semitism and inspire awareness and action to fight it at every turn across America and Canada – in workplaces, schools and campuses, and online.”

The ADL, one of the coalition members, said that Shine A Light uses “the powerful story of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, to champion the message that light can dispel darkness. It seeks to catalyze conversations within and across communities, on school campuses, and in the workplace, so that people will better understand what constitutes antisemitism and take steps to respond.”

“On Hanukkah, families gather the world over to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, and good over evil,” said ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt. “After another year of horrific and violent anti-Semitic acts here in the U.S., it is our hope that millions of Americans from all walks of life will join in solidarity with the entire Jewish community to say, ‘Enough is enough.’”

As part of the coalition, ADL’s social media channels with highlight eight ways to shine a light on anti-Semitism, coinciding with each of the eight nights of Chanukah, and the organization will host national and local events through its network of 25 regional offices across the country.

There will also be community events in major cities across North America, educational resources, lessons and articles made available, workplace anti-Semitism resources, social media tools and a print, online and broadcast campaign in all 50 states.

“This Hanukkah, we couldn’t be prouder to shine our bright lights in Times Square on the urgent problem of antisemitism,” said American Eagle Outfitters CEO Jay Schottenstein. “American Eagle is centered on integrity and dedicated to our people – employees and guests alike. That’s why we urge all Americans to spotlight anti-Semitic words and actions wherever they appear, and stand up for our shared humanity.”

“The National Black Empowerment Council (NBEC) is incredibly proud to join the coalition shining a light on anti-Semitism this Hanukkah,” said NBEC CEO Darius Jones. “Now more than ever, we need to stand up for one another – and that means African Americans and Jews continuing to nourish a powerful and mutually supportive relationship. We are stronger together than we are apart, as Shine A Light will show.”

Other participating Jewish advocacy organizations include the American Jewish Committee, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Fund, JCC Association of North America, and the Jewish Federations of North America.