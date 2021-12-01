Suspected attempted terrorist attack at Jerusalem-area checkpoint

Border Police have arrested an Arab who was found to be in possession of a knife while trying to pass the al-Jib crossing early on Wednesday morning.

The Arab was in his own vehicle, coming from the direction of Samaria and attempting to pass into the Jerusalem region; al-Jib is around ten kilometers from the capital.

The Arab was apprehended with the knife in his hand; when Border Police aimed their weapons at him, he flung the knife away.

The suspect is aged 43 and a resident of Jadira. He has been transferred to security forces for interrogation.