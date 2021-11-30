Erdogan promises steps to improve relations with Israel

Turkey will take steps to improve relations with Egypt and Israel similar to those taken with the UAE, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, according to AFP.

"Just as a step was taken between us and the United Arab Emirates, we will take similar steps with the others," Erdogan was quoted as having told Turkish reporters on board his plane returning from a trip to Turkmenistan.

He suggested Turkish ambassadors could be sent back to Egypt and Israel and said he was planning a return visit to the UAE in February.

"Now when we have made our decision, we will of course be in a position to appoint ambassadors within a defined schedule," Erdogan said, without offering a timeline.

His comments follow Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed's visit to Ankara last week which thawed relations as the countries sealed multi-billion-dollar investments.

Turkey and Egypt broke off relations after the 2013 overthrow of former Islamist president Mohammed Morsi, who was supported by Erdogan.

Following Morsi’s ouster, Erdogan condemned the military intervention that toppled the Muslim Brotherhood president as an enemy of democracy, and chastised the West for failing to brand the ouster a coup.

Egypt later expelled the Turkish ambassador, accusing him of undermining the country. Ankara responded in kind.

Turkey and Israel signed a comprehensive reconciliation deal in 2016, ending a six-year diplomatic standoff following a violent encounter between Israeli soldiers and Islamist radicals on a ship attempting to break through the security blockade on Gaza.

Even after the deal was signed, Erdogan has continued to verbally attack Israel. Several months ago, however, President Isaac Herzog and Erdogan held a lengthy conversation shortly after Herzog took office.

The two also spoke earlier this month, following the release of Israeli couple Mordy and Natali Oknin from a Turkish prison.

The conversation was conducted in a positive spirit. During the conversation, Erdogan emphasized the importance that he attaches to relations with Israel, which he said were of key importance to the peace, stability, and security of the Middle East.