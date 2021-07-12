Erdogan speaks to Israeli President Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who assumed office last week, spoke by phone Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the conversation, Erdogan congratulated President Herzog on his inauguration.

The presidents emphasized in the conversation that Israeli-Turkish relations are of great importance for security and stability in the Middle East and that there is a great potential for cooperation between the two countries in many areas, especially in the fields of energy, tourism and technology.

They also noted that despite the coronavirus pandemic, bilateral trade between the two countries is expanding and a full range of economic ties continues to develop between them.

The presidents attach great importance to the continuation of contacts and continuous dialogue despite all the disagreements between Israel and Turkey, in order to promote positive steps to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict that will also contribute to the improvement of Israel-Turkey relations.