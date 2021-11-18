President Herzog speaks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Today, President Isaac Herzog spoke on the phone with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Turkey.

According to sources, the conversation was conducted in a positive spirit.

President Herzog thanked President Erdoğan for his personal involvement and contribution to the Oknin couple's return home to Israel.

President Erdoğan emphasized the importance that he attaches to relations with Israel, which he said were of key importance to the peace, stability, and security of the Middle East.

President Herzog welcomed the desire for Turkey and Israel to hold a comprehensive dialogue on bilateral and regional issues related to regional peace.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact.