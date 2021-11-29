Report: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey will resign soon in order to become a fashion designer or massage therapist, CNBC reported Monday.

According to the report, sources close to Dorsey say he is expected to submit his resignation "in the near term."

Shares of Twitter rose 11% following the report.

Dorsey, who is worth nearly $13 billion, according to Forbes, has faced scrutiny in the last year over Twitter's censorship policies, including its ban of former US President Donald Trump and Twitter's censoring of a New York Post story about the laptop of US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.