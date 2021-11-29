Iranian official calls for Israel's destruction

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a top-level spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces, called for the destruction of Israel days before the resumption of nuclear talks between Iran and world powers.

“We will not back off from the annihilation of Israel, even one millimeter,” Shekarchi was quoted by i24NEWS as having told the ISNA news agency.

“We want to destroy Zionism in the world,” he added.

Shekarchi also denounced the diplomatic ties established with Israel by Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, dubbing the moves “intolerable”.

Iranian officials regularly threaten Israel. The most recent threat came from the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's aerospace forces, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who said that Israel was "doomed to disappear" and that any action by Israel against the Islamic Republic would hasten that disappearance.

Previously, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, spoke at the United Nations Durban IV conference, where he said his nation’s "willpower is dedicated" to the elimination of Zionism.

In September, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani warned Israel that "any unwise and stupid measure will trigger a crushing response from Iran that would inflict heavy costs on the aggressor."

Shekarchi’s comments come as nuclear talks between Iran and world powers are set to resume in Vienna on Monday.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

Iran has repeatedly demanded that the US lift sanctions imposed on Iran as part of the nuclear talks and also reassure Iran it will not abandon the deal again.