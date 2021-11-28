'Palestinians erected a hut in the middle of a Jewish town'

On Sunday, members of the Eretz Israel caucus in the Knesset toured Mount Hebron, beginning in the community of Adora, where they were shown an extreme example of Palestinians executing a land-grab actually within the settlement.

The inadequacy and incompetence of the law enforcement agencies, which allow Palestinians to continue taking over land designated for housing and agriculture, was also exposed during their visit.

The heads of the caucus, MKs Orit Strook and Yoav Kish, were accompanied by MKs Yuli Edelstein, Amir Ohana, Gadi Yevarkan, and Michal Waldiger.

The chairman of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, Yochai Damari, told the Knesset members that over 100 new housing units have been planned in Adora, but that what they were about to see there was, "The colossal failure of enforcement and governance of the State of Israel."

"This area is already authorized for construction, no less than any other part of the State of Israel, and then a Palestinian family comes along and constructs a hut, and complains that there's no electricity and water and prevents the development of Adora.

''This development should have been stopped when the first hut was erected five years ago, but that did not occur, and since then, they have been continuing to establish themselves there. The Israeli government has to make up its mind as to whether we want Adora to be part of the State of Israel or not," Damari said.