Israel to close to tourists for two weeks

Israel's Coronavirus Cabinet will meet Saturday evening, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) have agreed to close Israel to tourists for a period of two weeks.

According to Kan News, the Coronavirus Cabinet members will discuss the possibility of reinstating the GPS tracking for those who are confirmed to have contracted the new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.529, or "Omicron."

The new restrictions would require everyone returning from abroad to quarantine, with those vaccinated or recently recovered required to quarantine for three days, and everyone else required to quarantine for the full period. However, the Knesset must approve the quarantine requirement for those vaccinated.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced Saturday evening that Israelis flying to Dubai will be required to undergo a coronavirus test upon entering the country. In addition, those arriving from Israel will be required to quarantine in a hotel until the receipt of a negative COVID-19 test result.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Switzerland barred Israelis from entering its territory. According to a statement from the Swiss Embassy in Tel Aviv, the country has also barred citizens of other countries in which the variant was discovered from entering its territory.

Those carrying Swiss or EU passports will be allowed to enter, but will be required to quarantine for ten days.