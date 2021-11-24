Coronavirus Cabinet approves antigen test for returnees from abroad

The members of the Coronavirus Cabinet on Wednesday evening approved in a telephone vote the recommendation of the professionals in the Ministry of Health to update the entry guidelines for Israel from abroad.

According to the new guidelines, passengers entering Israel will be allowed to perform an antigen test in the country from which they are entering up to 24 hours before departure, as an alternative to the existing situation - performing a PCR test up to 72 hours before departure to Israel.

The new provision will take effect on Friday.

Beyond the convenience in terms of testing times, there is another advantage - the prices of the antigen test are significantly cheaper than the prices of the PCR test.