Israel to return chargé d'affaires to embassy in Poland

The Foreign Ministry has decided that Tal Ben Ari, chargé d'affaires of the Israeli embassy in Poland, will return to Warsaw.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid instructed Ben Ari to return to Israel in August, after Polish President Andrzej Duda signed into law a bill limiting restitution for Holocaust-related claims.

The move to return Ben Ari to Poland is due to what officials see as several positive steps in recent weeks by the polish government in fighting antisemitism, according to Kan 11 News.

The bill passed in Poland prevents the restitution of Jewish property, or compensation for it, to Holocaust survivors and their descendants.

The legislation, which will apply in retrospect, will make it almost impossible to appeal decisions made on the subject of stolen property more than 30 years ago.

The law would affect about 90 percent of restitution claims.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the time sharply criticized Lapid’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties between the two countries in the wake of Poland’s passage of the law.

“The decision of Israel to downgrade its diplomatic representation in Warsaw lacks justification and any sense of responsibility,” Morawiecki stated. “The words spoken by Yair Lapid enrage every upstanding person.”