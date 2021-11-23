400ft tall London ferris wheel to become menorah for Hanukkah

London, England’s famous 400-foot tall London Eye ferris wheel is going to be transformed into a giant menorah for Hanukkah next month.

The 32-pod revolving observation wheel on the south bank of the River Thames is 443 feet tall, and was the world’s tallest ferris wheel from 1999 until 2006, when the taller Star of Nanchang in Nanchang, China opened. The popular tourist attraction sees approximately three million visitors per year.

On December 5, the London Eye will be lit up to symbolize a menorah, the UK Jewish News reported. The initiative was put together by the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC).

“We are thrilled that we are able to bring even more light to Hanukkah this year,” Claudia Mendoza and Michelle Janes, the co-CEOs of the JLC, told the Jewish News. “This iconic landmark will join our Trafalgar Square Menorah in lighting up our capital city along with many others around the county.”

They added: “We hope that this marking can become a regular event to mark Hanukkah and celebrate the richness of cultural diversity in the UK.”

The London Eye is a cantilevered observation wheel that still holds the record for Europe’s tallest ferris wheel. Besides its towering height, it also has a diameter of 394 feet. It is the second highest public viewing structure in London after the observation deck on the 72nd floor of The Shard skyscraper.