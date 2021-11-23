Anti-Semitic graffiti again found at Austin, Texas high school

A high school in Austin, Texas that was recently vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti sent a letter to parents saying that it had again experienced a similar incident, CBS Austin reported.

In late October, the parking lot of Anderson High school was defaced with anti-Semitic and racist words and symbols. The incident led to a police investigation, with an area synagogue holding an event to address the hate crime.

On Monday, the school’s principal Sammi Harrison released a letter stating that “swastikas were yet again graffitied at Anderson High School.”

On Friday, the school was subjected to a “non-specific threat of violence made on social media.” However, the principal said that the two incidents were unrelated.

“There is no place for hate at Anderson High School,” wrote Harrison.

The letter went on to “address requests that we update the public on the investigation into this and other graffiti on our parking lot.”

“While we will do whatever it takes to keep all our kids safe from harm, we do not publicly comment on discipline, which we view as a way to help students who violate our Code of Conduct to become better people,” Harrison said. “We are all held accountable for our actions at Anderson High School, just as we are all given opportunities for improvement.”

Harrison added: “I realize none of this is satisfying, and for that I apologize. We know that this and recent events have been deeply upsetting for many in our community.”

The letter said that the school will be “doing everything we can to ensure [students] feel safe at school.”

In response to the earlier graffiti incident at Anderson High School and to other incidents, including a Halloween night fire set outside Congregation Beth Israel synagogue that caused $25,000 worth of damage and for which an 18-year old suspect was later arrested, hundreds of people demonstrated in Austin, Texas on November 14 against multiple anti-Semitic incidents that have taken place in the city this fall.