Colombian president issues apology for Nazi-themed police cadet event

Colombian President Iván Duque has apologized after police cadets dressed up as Nazis for an event honoring Germany.

According to photos posted to social media, cadets dressed up like Nazis for a cultural exchange program, wearing a grey-green uniform with swastika armbands. In one case, a participant wore a Hitler mustache.

The event room contained a replica of a Luftwaffe airplane, replica Nazi weapons and swastika tablecloths. Black, red and yellow German flags and balloons also filled the venue.

On Friday, Duque said in a statement: “Any apology to Nazism is unacceptable and I condemn any manifestation that makes use or reference to symbols alluding to those who were responsible for the Jewish Holocaust that took the lives of more than six million people. Anti-Semitism has no place in the world.”

Duque added that those behind the event would be held responsible.

The incident took place at the Simon Bolivar Police School in Tulua, according to BBC News.

The police Twitter account that posted the photos said that the event was part of an “international week” with the goal of improving the “the knowledge of our police students.”