Jerusalem milestone: Colombia opens embassy in Israel’s capital

Colombia officially inaugurated its embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, becoming the tenth country to establish an embassy in Israel's capital, as the two countries continue to rebuild diplomatic relations following a two-year rupture.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar. During the event, the embassy's sign was unveiled, and Sa'ar affixed a mezuzah to the entrance of the building.

"This is the tenth embassy to open in Jerusalem. When I took office less than two years ago, there were only five. This is an important milestone and a major diplomatic achievement," Sa'ar said.

Sa'ar credited Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella with fulfilling a campaign commitment. "Colombia's President, Abelardo de la Espriella, told me long before his election: 'If I am elected President, I will immediately move Colombia's embassy to Jerusalem.' He made a promise, and he kept it."

"Opening an embassy in Jerusalem is not only recognition of the simple political fact that Jerusalem is Israel's capital. It is also recognition of a historical truth that no honest person can deny," Sa'ar added.

Colombian Foreign Minister Bula welcomed the renewed relationship between the two countries.

"Today, we are taking a concrete step towards restoring diplomatic relations between our countries, relations that should never have been broken. Israel is a strategic partner. It always has been, and from now on, it will be an even stronger one," he said.

The embassy's opening follows the restoration of diplomatic relations in August 2026, after former Colombian President Gustavo Petro severed ties with Israel in May 2024 over the war in Gaza. Petro subsequently closed Colombia's embassy in Tel Aviv and recalled the country's ambassador.

The two countries also reinstated their free trade agreement on Tuesday, reversing another measure taken under Petro's administration.

In a statement marking the inauguration, Colombia's Foreign Ministry said President de la Espriella had fulfilled his campaign promise to open the embassy in Jerusalem. The ministry said the diplomatic mission would promote cooperation in security, trade, investment, agriculture, science, and technology, while providing services to Colombian citizens.

The embassy will operate under the leadership of Ambassador Tania Gilinski, who will oversee efforts to turn the renewed partnership into concrete economic and diplomatic initiatives.

Bula's visit to Israel, scheduled for October 13-16, includes meetings with senior Israeli officials and representatives of Israeli technology companies and innovation centers.

According to the Colombian Foreign Ministry, his itinerary also includes a meeting with relatives of Colombian citizens killed in the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks, survivors of the attacks, and Elkana Bohbot, a former Hamas hostage who holds Colombian citizenship.

The two countries are seeking to expand cooperation in defense, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, technological innovation, agriculture, and water management. Colombia is also exploring opportunities to increase exports to Israel, including coffee, flowers, agricultural products, chemicals, and other goods.