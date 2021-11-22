Poll: 56 seats for Netanyahu bloc, Sa'ar doesn't pass threshold

A poll conducted by the Maagar Mohot Institute for Channel 20 and published on Sunday evening found that if elections were to be held today, the Likud would be the largest party in the Knesset with 33 seats.

Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party wins 18 seats, Benny Gantz's Blue and White party has 9 seats and the Labor faction led by Merav Michaeli wins 8 Knesset seats.

The Shas faction, led by Aryeh Deri, wins 8 seats, as does the United Torah Judaism party with 8 seats. Next up is the Religious Zionist Party which wins 7 seats, the predominantly Arab Joint List with 7 and Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party wins 6 Knesset seats.

Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party wins 6 seats, the Meretz and Ra'am factions receive 5 seats each. Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party fails to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the coalition parties win 57 seats, the opposition parties have 56 and the Joint List has 7 seats.