MKs share their thoughts and prayers after the terror attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other members of Knessett respond to the terrorist attack in the Old City this morning (Sunday) and share their prayers with the victims' families.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett shared his thoughts and prayers after the attack: "I send heartfelt condolences to the family of the murdered and pray with you for the healing of the wounded in the deadly attack in Jerusalem. Hamas, which is behind the attack, must pay a heavy price for this criminal murder in the heart of our capital."

According to Barlev, the terrorist is a member of Hamas' political wing. "His wife left abroad 3 days ago, his children are abroad." Bar-Lev added that the attack was planned in advance.

Yamina faction chairman Nir Orbach responded to the murderous attack in Jerusalem, "Today a civilian was killed near the Temple Mount, the holiest place for Jews."

"Last week, a discussion was held in the Knesset Education Committee on the importance of increasing studies on the Temple Mount in schools. This day further reveals how important and relevant the discussion has ever been. When terrorism tries to harm our body we defeat it with the power of of our spirit. I trust the security forces and the Israeli government to eradicate terrorism and act harshly against those who dare to harm Israel and its holy sites. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana responded to the deadly terrorist attack: "Blessed be the judge of truth. I share in the grief of the family of the dead and pray for complete recovery of all the wounded in the tragic event in the Old City. I commend the security forces for their determination and the speedy end of the event. Israeli citizens should feel safe everywhere, without fear for their lives. In the face of terrorism. The Israeli government is committed to this. We must have an iron fist in the face of terrorism."

"Today a Jew was murdered because he is a Jew, in the Land of Israel, in the State of Israel, near the remains of our Temple. May G-d avenge his blood, MK Simcha Rothman said, "According to reports, the terrorist "walked around" and gave "lessons" on the Temple Mount and is known as a Hamas man. Its members will be able to continue to ascend the Temple Mount and guide tours. Jews will be forbidden to pray on the mount. Do you think that is how you fight terrorism?" he asked.

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel called for the reexamination of the proposal to install magnetometers at the Temple Mount.

MK May Golan (Likud) blamed the government for the deadly terrorist attack in Jerusalem Sunday morning.

"The Abbas-Bennett-Lapid government leads to zero deterrence, zero governance, zero enforcement and the result? Civil, criminal and nationalist terrorism on the streets of Israeli cities,' Golan said.

"I send my sincere condolences to the family of the murdered and wish full recovery to the wounded. Now all we have left is to trust our heroic security forces; because everything else is utter lawlessness," she added.

Dimiter Tzantchev, European Union Ambassador to to Israel responded to the Jerusalem terror attack: "My thoughts are with the victims of the cowardly attack in the Old City of Jerusalem. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. I unequivocally condemn this senseless attack against civilians. Violence is never the answer," Tzantchev wrote.

MK Keti Shitrit (Likud) : "My heart is broken by the sights coming from the Old City. Bloodthirsty terrorists smell the weakness of the government and raise their heads. I send my condolences to the family of those killed in this morning's despicable attack in Jerusalem, and together with all the people of Israel, pray for the safety and recovery of the wounded. I have no doubt that the security forces will lay their hands on the perpetrators."

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev arrived at the scene of the deadly terrorist attack in Jerusalem and provided details about the terrorist.

"This is a serious incident, make no mistake," Defense Minister Benny Gantz said. "We will catch the terrorists and I hope we will hear good news about the victims."