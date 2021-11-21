PM Bennett: We must be vigilant against copycat attacks

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett began the weekly cabinet meeting Sunday by addressing the deadly terrorist attack in Jerusalem.

"This morning there was a serious shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem. We currently have one killed and three wounded. On behalf of the government ministers, I would like to share in the family's grief, and I would like to join the prayer for the recovery of the wounded," Bennett said.

"Earlier this morning, I received an update from the Public Security Minister and the police commissioner on the details of the incident. There was a very swift action by our forces, the two policewomen and the policemen who were at the scene, who very quickly neutralized the terrorist.

"However, this is the second recent terrorist attack in Jerusalem. I instructed the security forces to prepare accordingly and show vigilance, also for fear of copycat attacks. We need to increase vigilance and prevent further attacks."