Report: Lev Tahor selling off equipment and furniture

Most of the members of the Lev Tahor cult have left Guatemala, spreading themselves out in several different countries, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

A few people have remained at Lev Tahor's compound in Guatemala, working to sell the possessions which have been left behind to local residents.

The compound included a synagogue, boys' school, flour mill, washing machines, ovens, and printing presses. After the mass exodus from the country, those who remained behind have begun to pack the remaining possessions and take apart the compound.

Several months ago, Lev Tahor turned to the Iranian government requesting asylum, but received no response. Afterwards, 15 members of the cult went to Kurdistan, where they met with a government source for the purpose of moving to the region.

"We are 300 people, we just want a place where no one will disturb us or keep us from following our customs," Kikar Hashabbat quoted the Lev Tahor representatives as telling the Kurdistan government. The representatives also said that if they are allowed to live in a small village, their presence will be economically beneficial, since they will purchase many basic products, supporting the economy.

Though Lev Tahor tried to keep its plans under wraps, they were unsuccessful and when they attempted to leave Guatemala, the story came out and their plans were foiled, a development which the cult blames on "Israeli and American interference."

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the first time members of Lev Tahor visited Kurdistan was just over a year ago, when they sat with the leader of a Kurdistan village and attempted to work out the option of moving to the country. Recently, Lev Tahor has raised several options as possible destinations, including Syria, Lebanon, or other Arab countries which may agree to accept them.

Last week, two Lev Tahor leaders, Nachman Helbrans and Mayer Rosner, were convicted of of kidnapping and child sexual exploitation crimes.

The charges against the men included conspiring to transport a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, which carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.