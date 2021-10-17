Israeli authorities prevent Lev Tahor members from reaching Iran

Israeli authorities have thwarted an attempt by around 150 members of the Lev Tahor cult to flee to an area near the Iran-Iraq border, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

According to the Middle East Monitor, "dozens" of families in the cult were prevented from fleeing to Iran, where they had applied for asylum.

Kikar Hashabbat reported that at least three people left the main Lev Tahor group and moved to another location in Guatemala, due to concerns over entering Iran.

One of Lev Tahor's leaders told Kikar Hashabbat, "We will yet reach Iran, because in Guatemala, they are chasing after us."

Last week, families from Lev Tahor were seen in an airport, attempting to leave for Iran. According to the reports, the families' heads told security officials at the airport that they want to leave the country because they feel persecuted. The families also explained tat due to their troubles in Guatemala, they plan to request asylum from Iran, but the airport security officials did not allow them to board the plane.

Orit Cohen, whose brother is part of the Lev Tahor cult, told 103 FM Radio that there are approximately 150 children, some of whom are not registered since they were born into the cult.

"No one knows, they have no passports, they switch their identities, names, and passports. Fourteen-year-old girls give birth," she told the radio station.

Cohen added, "Our families are trapped, they have no possibility of contacting us. We're all very worried about them, because this will be final."