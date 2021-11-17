Syria claims Israel launched missiles towards Damascus

Syrian media reported on Tuesday night on an alleged Israeli attack in the Damascus area.

Syria’s official news agency reported that around 12:45 a.m., Israel attacked an empty building south of the capital.

According to the report, Israel launched two missiles from the direction of the Golan Heights, and one of them was shot down.

No injuries were reported.

Two weeks ago, Syria's official SANA news agency reported that Israel carried out an air strike on the outskirts of Damascus.

A military source stated that the attack, which was carried out using missiles, caused damage.

Several days earlier, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that air strikes allegedly carried out by Israel targeted Hezbollah sites on the outskirts of Damascus.

The strikes caused violent explosions around Damascus, and killed five soldiers from the Syrian Armed Forces.

SANA reported that some of the sites targeted were destroyed.