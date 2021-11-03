Syria says Israel carried out air strike near Damascus

Syria's official SANA news agency reported on Tuesday night, citing a military source, that Israel carried out an air strike on the outskirts of Damascus.

The source stated that the attack, which was carried out using missiles, caused damage.

On Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that air strikes allegedly carried out by Israel targeted Hezbollah sites on the outskirts of Damascus.

The strikes caused violent explosions around Damascus, and killed five soldiers from the Syrian Armed Forces.

SANA reported that some of the sites targeted were destroyed.

Several days earlier, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that Israel carried out an air strike in the Quneitra region.

According to the organization, an Israeli plane attacked targets of the regime forces and their allies on the outskirts of the city of Baath and the village of Al-Krum in the area.

There were no reports of injuries, but damage was caused.