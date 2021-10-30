Air strikes target Hezbollah sites in Damascus

Air strikes allegedly carried out by Israel on Saturday targeted Hezbollah sites on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

The strikes caused violent explosions around Damascus, and killed five soldiers belonging to the Syrian Armed Forces, SANA reported.

SANA also claimed that some of the sites targeted were destroyed.

Quoting an unnamed military official, SANA said, "The Israeli enemy fired a salvo of surface-to-surface missiles from northern occupied Palestine targeting positions near Damascus. Our anti-aircraft defenses were activated and were able to hit some of the enemy missiles."

Initial reports from Syrian state media claimed that the strikes wounded two soldiers and caused damage, but added that air defenses succeeded in intercepting some of the missiles. It also claimed that the missiles used were surface-to-surface.

According to SOHR, the sites contained a shipment of weapons intended for Hezbollah and on its way to Lebanon. It also said that the strike destroyed ammunition and arms depots belonging to Iranian forces and allied groups in Qudssaya and Dimas.

Israel does not usually conduct attacks during the daytime.

An Israeli military spokesperson told Al Jazeera, "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media."