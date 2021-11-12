European anti-Semitism envoy honored by Vienna Jewish community

The Jewish community of Vienna (IKG Wien) has awarded Katharina von Schnurbein, European Commission Coordinator on combating anti-Semitism and fostering Jewish life, with the Friedrich and Marietta Torberg Medal.

The award ceremony took place on November 10, 2021 in the presence of the presidents of several European Jewish communities who comprise the executive committee and Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai.

The Friedrich and Marietta Torberg Medal is the highest honour bestowed by IKG Wien, Austria’s EJC affiliate. The community voted unanimously in favour of awarding von Schnurbein the medal in recognition of her efforts to combat anti-Semitism in all its forms throughout Europe.

“It is a special honor for me to present the highest award of the IKG Wien, the Marietta and Friedrich Torberg Medal, to Katharina von Schnurbein. She is a true friend to all Jews in Europe and shares with us the vision of a diverse society, free from anti-Semitism and incitement,” said IKG President Oskar Deutsch.

“As the European Commission Coordinator, she has shown that her work benefits the most vulnerable Jewish communities in particular. Therefore, with this award, we also want to say thank you: for her extraordinary commitment as a strong ally for Jewish life in Europe.”

Von Schnurbein said: “I am honored to receive the Marietta and Friedrich Torberg Medal from the IKG Vienna in recognition of my work on combatting antisemitism and strengthening Jewish life.”

“I am pleased to have the opportunity and the backing of the European Commission to do this work and share this award with all who support me in this endeavor,” von Schnurbein said. “The newly adopted EU Strategy on combating anti-Semitism is our commitment to a safe society for all Jewish citizens in Europe and beyond. I look forward to working with member states, Jewish communities and civil society to implement this strategy.”

“Europe can only thrive if Jewish communities thrive as well,” she added.

For her part, Karoline Edtstadler, Federal Minister for the EU and the Constitution said: “I am very pleased that Katharina von Schnurbein was honored today with the Marietta and Friedrich Torberg Medal, thanking her for her many years of support and friendship. She is the undisputed star in Brussels when it comes to standing up against anti-Semitism and she has my full support as Minister for Europe in this endeavor.”

Von Schnurbein was also recently awarded the 2021 Rabbi Moshe Rosen Prize by the Conference of European Rabbis, one of its highest awards.

The 2021 Rabbi Moshe Rosen Prize honors von Schnurbein's outstanding example of civic involvement for a tolerant Europe and unceasing solidarity with the Jewish community.