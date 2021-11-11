Coalition to sanction Arab MK who voted in favor of hospital

The coalition leaders have decided to sanction an MK from the United Arab List (Ra'am), after he failed to vote with the coalition, Kan News reported.

On Wednesday, Ra'am's MK Mazen Ghnaim violated coalition discipline and allowing the opposition to pass a vote to found a new hospital in the Arab city of Sakhnin in northern Israel.

It has not yet been decided what the punishment will be, but the options range from revoking his right to submit parliamentary questions to preventing him from speaking during the plenum, or even removing him from various Knesset committees.

Ghnaim faced harsh criticism Wednesday night, from both his own party and others who claimed that he had not kept his word to them.

MK Nir Orbach (Yamina), who heads the Knesset Committee, said, "I am done with him. You fool me only once. From now on, let him search for the Knesset Committee."

He added that Ghnaim would no longer receive aid from the Knesset Committee on issues which he needed the Committee's help with.

On Wednesday, the Knesset voted on a bill to create a new hospital in Sakhnin. The bill was put forward by the Joint Arab List, and the opposition succeeded in passing it in its preliminary vote, with a narrow 51-50 majority.

Among the supporters of the bill was MK Mazen Ghnaim of Ra'am, who voted together with the opposition, and MK Itamar Ben Gvir of Otzma Yehudit.

Meanwhile, Ra'am Chairman MK Mansour Abbas intentionally provoked the opposition, and when it was his turn to vote, he went to right in front of the Likud's seats, calling out, "Oppose! Oppose!" over and over.

MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint Arab List), who chaired the meeting, called out, "What you've done is inappropriate."