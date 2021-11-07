Watch: Gaza children sing 'Palestine is ours'

On November 2, 2021, the Portage Kindergarten for the Development of Intelligence and the Senses in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza, uploaded to its YouTube channel and Facebook account a video of its students doing a choreographed dance that involved waving Palestinian Arab flags, thumping their chests, and raising their fists in the air to a song.

The song included the lyrics, "We have a generation of children who will protect the pledge [and] end the memory of [the Balfour Declaration]... We are your owners, oh Palestine... Since the days of the Canaanites."

The video then showed kindergarteners saying to the camera slogans such as "Down with the Balfour Declaration," "Palestine is ours," "We shall return," and "Palestine, free and proud."

According to online sources, the Portage Program provides care for children with special needs.

The video, which was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), was posted on the 104th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, which recognized the establishment of a Jewish national home in the Land of Israel.

Palestinian Arab organizations have waged longstanding campaign aimed at forcing Britain to apologize for the document.

The PA cabinet in Ramallah has demanded not just a British apology for the document, but also compensation.

This week, Rawhi Fatuh, a member of the Fatah Central Committee, demanded that Britain correct what he defined as the "historic mistake of the Balfour Declaration".

The British should "recognize a Palestinian state and pressure Israel to stop its crimes against the Palestinian people," he said.

"Israel continues with racist and fascist policies, desecrating the holy places of Islam and Christianity, and building settlements which is considered war crimes," charged Fatuh.