Israel helping Romania deal with COVID-19 crisis

The Foreign Ministry, through the Israeli embassy in Bucharest, sent to Romania a shipment of oxygen generators as humanitarian aid to the country as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This shipment is part of Israeli humanitarian, governmental and private sector assistance to Romania, which includes 40 oxygen generators donated by the Foreign Ministry and the Elbit and AFI Europe companies which operate in the country, and will be given to the Romanian government by the Israeli Embassy in Bucharest.

As a complementary activity in the field of COVID-19 and in order to assist Romania with the outbreak of the virus in its territory, a delegation of medical experts is expected to arrive in Romania earlier next week, led by Dr. Rami Sagi, Deputy Head of Hospitals at the Ministry of Health, and former Deputy Chief Medical Officer in the IDF.

Israel's Ambassador to Romania, David Saranga, said, "Romania is one of the best and closest friendships Israel has and the close relations between the peoples have a long and extensive history and we are proud of the assistance provided. The countries have strategic relations that include close cooperation in the fields of economy, health and culture."

"The provision of assistance and the delegation of the Ministry of Health that will come later are intended to alleviate the condition of the patients and the health system, and to assist in the training of the medical staff dealing with the pandemic," Saranga added.