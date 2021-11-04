Controversial government reforms pass second and third readings

The Knesset plenum on Thursday approved the financial plan, also known as the Arrangements Law, for 2021-2022, in its second and third Knesset readings.

The Arrangements Law includes various changes and reforms, including gradually raising retirement age for women from 62 to 65, congestion pricing to take effect in 2025, a reform in importing products to Israel, the kashrut (kosher) reform, and many other things.

Opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud), who mistakenly voted with the coalition several times over the past day, wrote on Telegram, "Sometimes we get confused while voting. Ask all those who voted for [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett."

The vote on the Arrangements Law follows a vote on the budget, which passed early Thursday morning, with 61 MKs voting in favor of the 2021 budget and 59 voting against it.

Following the budget's approval, Bennett said, "This is a holiday for the State of Israel. After years of chaos, we formed a government, we overcame Delta, and now, thank G-d, we passed a budget for Israel. We are moving forward with all our might."