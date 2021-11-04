Knesset approves budget for 2021

The Knesset approved the Budget Law for 2021 in its second and third readings early Thursday morning.

61 MKs voted in favor of the 2021 budget and 59 voted against.

Following the approval of the budget for 2021, the plenum went on recess until 10:30 a.m. Voting on the Arrangements Law and the budget for 2022 will resume after recess.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu mistakenly voted with the coalition on one of the sections, giving it a majority of 62 votes. The error did not change the result of the vote.

Earlier, Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri mistakenly voted in favor of the Budget Framework Law. He asked to change his vote and Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy granted his request.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the approval of the budget.

"A joyous day for the State of Israel! After years of chaos — we formed a government, we overcame the Delta variant, and now, thank God, we have approved a budget for Israel! We are moving forward with all our might."

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the approval of the budget and said, "A dark day for the Jewish state, a day of victory for the Muslim Brotherhood who receive tens of billions. We will continue to fight until we send this evil government home!"

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid responded on his Twitter account to the approval of the budget.

"After a long night, we approved the 2021 budget in the Knesset, another long day is ahead of us. Another budget for next year. We have come to make changes!" he wrote.

The vote was preceded by a heated debate in the plenum.

Bennett delivered a speech that was repeatedly attacked by members of the opposition. "We have reached the most important moment since the formation of the government, the moment of the passage of the budget. This is an important time. An important time for the stability of the country and its economic life - after three and a half years of chaos, failed management and system paralysis, years in which the state was a tool in a personal game, years of election campaigns, one after the other, without a decision."

"We listened to the voice of the citizens of Israel, those who really were concerned for the fate of the country, who saw politicians playing with fire and breaking it from within. We listened - and made a decision. We formed a government in Israel."

"We were immediately called to deal with the Delta variant, which already had managed to enter the country and gain a hold. We started with booster shots before the entire world. We are managing coronavirus, it is not managing us."

"I do not expect recognition or points about it, not from the media and certainly not from here. For this there are friends like Boris Johnson. And now, for the next task - to pass a budget for the state. Passing the budget will ensure stability and convey to citizens, the market and the world that the Israeli economy is strong and thriving."

"For those who have not noticed, we are at 7% growth this year. This is a fantastic figure. But, there are those who want a stable state of Israel and there are those who want a state in perpetual chaos."

"Mr. Speaker, in front of us, especially in front of the more right-wing wing of this government, there is a disturbed campaign of delegitimization and Fake [News]. Here is an example from the last few days of the machine of lies we face. Suddenly, out of nowhere, there is a new statement in the air: 'The Israeli government is transferring our tax money to Hamas.' Where did it come from anyway? Well - because someone, in some association, received - somehow, worth checking how - permission to enter Gaza and met someone from Hamas there, and this whole incident actually took place during Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure as prime minister," Bennett claimed.