Cleared for publication: Israeli delegation visited Sudan last week

An Israeli delegation visited Sudan in recent days to get an impression of the internal situation in the country following the military coup that took place there last week.

As far as is known, the delegation included representatives of the Mossad and met mainly with officials in the Sudanese army.

Over the weekend, security forces in Sudan killed three people during mass demonstrations against the military coup. This brought the death toll in clashes with security forces to at least 14 protesters.

Israel has been maintaining a low profile when it comes to the coup in Sudan and has so far not published an official response to what is happening in the country, with which it signed a normalization agreement about a year ago.