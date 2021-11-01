Haredi MK Litzman on government behavior: 'Dogs giving to cats'

MK Yakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) criticized the current government's behavior in its efforts to pass a budget.

"I don't know much about cats, but this is the first time that I see dogs giving something to cats," Litzman said during the Knesset plenum, referring to the budget for taking care of street cats.

MK Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beytenu) responded by tweeting, "Litzman, you don't know much. Period."

Earlier, MK Miri Regev (Likud) took the stage, submitting a vote of no confidence on behalf of the Likud party.

"The Bennett-Lapid government has turned into Hamas' policy department," she said. "Even members of the Joint Arab List are preferable to [United Arab List Chairman MK Mansour] Abbas. At least they don't take money from your pocket."

The coalition has meanwhile boycotted the votes of no confidence submitted by the opposition, claiming that they are in contradiction to custom, since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is abroad attending the Climate Change Conference.