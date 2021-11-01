In first, Israeli college wins UNICEF tender in education

The Israeli Gordon Academic College will accompany the Georgian education system in implementing a reform of integration and inclusion from kindergarten through higher education.

The UNICEF global tender was searching for qualified academic institutions from around the world to offer a program for professional guidance in the field of early childhood education and special education for the education system in Georgia.

The results of the tender show that for the first time there is an Israeli winner in the field of education in this United Nations Global Marketplace: Gordon Academic College of Education. The educational program designed by Dr. Rhonda Sofer, Director of the International Center, and Dr. Eli Vinokur, Vice President of Strategy and Academic Development at the College, outlined a process for strengthening formal and informal inclusive and special education on the national and municipal levels for the country of Georgia.

As part of the process, experts from Gordon Academic College will collaborate with their partner institution of Ilia State University located in Tbilisi, Georgia. Together their experts will jointly map out the needs of the Georgian education system, give recommendations and provide professional guidance for implementing reform which will lead to better integration and inclusion of children with special needs, both academically and physically, in formal and informal education.

According to Dr. Eli Vinokur, Gordon's Vice President, “The trend to invest budgets in inclusive education, which seeks to integrate children with special needs as part of society, is particularly significant in Eastern European countries where the issue has been pushed into a corner for years.

“The collaboration between us and Ilia State University and the Georgian education system was signed as part of UNICEF's assistance program for developing countries, which advocates the promotion of education as a lever for social and economic development in developing countries.

“We bring international and professional experience from Israel, partnering with a leading local university, which brings in expertise and experience with the local education system and culture. Together we hope to make a real change for the benefit of the education system in Georgia. The program will begin on November 15, 2021 and run through the end of 2022.”