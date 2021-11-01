Biden: US will continue to respond to Iranian actions

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the United States will respond to actions Iran has taken against Washington’s interests.

“With regards to the issue of how we’re going to respond to their actions against interest of the US, whether they are drone strikes or anything else, is we’re going to respond,” Biden told reporters following the G20 summit in Rome, adding, “We will continue to respond.”

Biden’s comments follow a recent drone attack at the al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria where American troops are based.

No US troops were injured in the October 20 attack.

Last week, US officials said they believe Iran was behind the drone attack on the outpost.

The officials said the US believes that Iran resourced and encouraged the attack, but that the drones were not launched from Iran. They were Iranian drones, and Iran appears to have facilitated their use, officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Before that incident, the last major Iranian attack on US forces was in January 2020, when Tehran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles on al-Asad air base in Iraq in response to the US drone strike earlier that month near the Baghdad airport that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, since the Soleimani elimination.