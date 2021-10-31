Eight Israelis injured while on vacation in Dubai

PassportCard, an insurance company that specializes in trips abroad, has reported an accident that occurred in Dubai involving a number of Israelis.

Eight Israelis had been traveling in a jeep in the desert of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, when the jeep flipped over. Among the injured were a couple in their fifties and a number of younger people.

At least one of the injured sustained moderate wounds, and another four were lightly injured. They were taken to the Al-Dhaid hospital, around an hour’s drive away.

The tour company that organized the jeep excursion was apparently a well-known company that advertises on social media.