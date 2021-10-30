Toddler critically injured in road accident

Five people were injured Saturday afternoon in a car crash near Tel Arad in southern Israel, Maariv reported.

The crash occurred when a private vehicle collided with a commercial vehicle, which overturned.

The injured included a two-year-old who sustained critical injuries, as well as a nine-year-old and a 12-year-old who were moderately injured, the site said.

A 40-year-old man also sustained moderate injuries in the Route 80 crash, and a 30-year-old pregnant woman sustained light to moderate injuries, Maariv added.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the injured at the scene and evacuated them to Be'er Sheva's Soroka Medical Center.

Israel Police are investigating the cause of the crash.