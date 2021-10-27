Bennett calls meeting after FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday will hold a meeting with those in charge of Israel's healthcare system, focusing on the issue of vaccinating children ages 5-11 against coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in children ages 5-11.

Ahead of the meeting, the Vaccinations Committee which advises Israel's Health Ministry will meet in order to discuss the effects of the FDA's approval.

Despite the US approval, sources in Israel's healthcare system have estimated that the process of approving the vaccine for use in children in Israel will take at least a few weeks, and will not be automatic or immediate.

The Health Ministry is also weighing whether to recommend the vaccine for everyone, how to administer it, and what the implications of the process will be with regards to the Green Pass plan currently in effect.