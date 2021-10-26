Senator Hagerty leads 35 senators introducing bill to block the Jerusalem consulate

United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) rallied 35 senators to submit a bill to the Senate to prevent the reopening of the US Consulate to the Palestinian Authority in Jerusalem. The Biden Administration has repeatedly stated its intention to reopen the consulate despite Israel's objections.

“President Biden continues to push forward his inflammatory plan to establish a second mission in Israel’s capital city of Jerusalem—one for the Israelis and a second one for the Palestinians—despite the fact that this plan violates the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 and is completely opposed by the Government of Israel,” Hagerty (R-TN) said in an official press release.

MK Nir Barkat traveled to Washington to convince the Senate to do what is necessary to prevent the opening of the consulate. Hagerty managed to rally 35 additional senators to act to block the opening of the consulate.

MK Nir Barkat said: "I thank my friends who have rallied for the State of Israel and our capital, Jerusalem. I was happy to meet my friends during my recent visits to Washington, where I explained to them the great danger of opening a Palestinian Consulate in Jerusalem. I am pleased with the good result of the many meetings we have held and the support of the members of the Senate for the State of Israel and our capital, Jerusalem. The proposal submitted to the US Senate joins the bill I submitted here in the Knesset and is intended to prevent the move that will divide Jerusalem and establish it as the capital of Palestine.

"Jerusalem is our eternal capital, we dreamed of returning to Jerusalem for two thousand years, we fought for it and we will continue to fight to keep our capital united."