Regavim congratulate Gantz on officially blacklisting terror organizations

Last week Israel’s Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz finally officially banned the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC) and the Peoples’ Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), along with five additional PFLP-affiliated organizations. The Regavim Movement originally exposed the connection between the UAWC and the PFLP in a report released in 2018 entitled “The Roots of Evil.”

Immediately after its publication in 2018, the original report was presented to the Israeli government, US Ambassador and other foreign diplomats, as well as Members of the European Parliament.

The PFLP, infamous for carrying out suicide bombings, shootings, and assassinations, hijacking commercial airlines and other attacks that harmed thousands of civilians in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is responsible for countless deaths and injuries in Israel. Founded by George Habash in 1967, the PFLP is a Marxist-Leninist Palestinian terror group, originally supported by the Soviet Union.

The PFLP is designated as a terrorist organization by governments around the world, including the US, EU, Canada, and Israel. In order to circumvent international sanction while continuing its murderous assault against Israel and its citizens, the PFLP co-opted the discourse of human rights and international law and created a web of “civil society organizations,” which was exposed in a 2015 ruling by Israel’s Minister of Defense: “Civilian activities of the PFLP draw a systematic picture indicating deep involvement in achieving [PFLP] goals – which are terrorist attacks against Israel…”

The PFLP established “civil society” and “charitable” foundations, encouraging outside observers to associate the terror group with positive progressive values instead of violence,” using rights-based rhetoric to justify a host of illegal, violent activity and to obscure its ultimate goal – the elimination of Israel.

Meir Deutsch, Director General of Regavim: “We welcome the important decision taken by the Minister of Defense. Unfortunately, after the publication of our findings in 2008, the terror organization known as UAWC was allowed to continue its activities, which cost innocent lives: the UAWC was actively involved in the murder of Rina Shnerb.”

“The recent decision by Defense Minister Gantz illuminates the direct connection between terrorism and the Palestinian Authority’s aggressive, illegal annexation of Area C - under the guise of ‘human rights’ and ‘humanitarian aid.’ We hope that this important decision will result in the shuttering of these terror organizations and that our defense forces will take the steps necessary to halt the flow of funds that keep these terror fronts afloat,” he said.